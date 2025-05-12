Professional healthcare
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Mount
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the Fix Mounting upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MP20-70 monitors.
Contact sales
Technical support
Documentation
Features
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
5.00 MB