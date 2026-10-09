1 Compared to Ingenia Elition X with Vega HP gradients.
2 Compared to Ingenia Elition X with Vega HP gradients, measured in brain white matter.
3 Compared to Philips DTI/fMRI scans without MultiBand SENSE.
4 Compared to Philips SENSE imaging.
*Caution: Investigational device for imaging with fluorine (19F). Limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.