AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 20 6636 3000
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 20 6636 3000