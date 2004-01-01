LumiGuide is a combined equipment and disposables solution for full-shape visualization of guidewires* (and also compatible catheters) inside the body. In real-time 3D, with distinctive colors – and without the need for X-ray. LumiGuide, which is powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape technology, works exclusively with compatible Philips interventional X-ray systems like the Azurion. It is designed to integrate seamlessly into various Azurion models, in both the operating- and control room, to add an extra dimension to your visualization and imaging capabilities.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 (0)20663 6000
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 (0)20663 6000
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Tip shape
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Dimensions
|
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Tip shape
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Dimensions
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.