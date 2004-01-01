Search terms

New

Capsule Surveillance

Continuous analysis of live, streaming clinical data

Find similar products

Capsule Surveillance helps simplify complex workflows and makes patient monitoring insightful by continuous analysis of live, streaming medical data. Clinical surveillance facilitates proactive care by sending precise notifications to the healthcare team. These prompts help alleviate alarm fatigue by notifying the team of impending events, rather that notifying reactively after events have occurred.

Contact & support
Features
Anywhere access

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.
Virtual ICU/telehealth

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Mobile notifications

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).
Specialty-focused care

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.
  • Anywhere access
  • Virtual ICU/telehealth
  • Mobile notifications
  • Specialty-focused care
See all features
Anywhere access

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.

Anywhere access

Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.
Virtual ICU/telehealth

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.

Virtual ICU/telehealth

Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Mobile notifications

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).

Mobile notifications

Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).
Specialty-focused care

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.

Specialty-focused care

Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.
  • Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.