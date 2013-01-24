Home
Bring your care vision to life. With a trusted financing partner that understands your needs.

    As a healthcare provider or channel partner, you experience many different challenges every day. Unlike conventional financing institutions, Philips Capital not only understands your financing constraints, we also have an in-depth understanding of medical technology and the latest trends and developments in healthcare practices. We are a global healthcare financing enterprise, and share your goal of making the best-in-class healthcare available to your patients. We do this by providing specialist financing solutions that enable you to obtain the technology you need to improve care, balance costs and increase operational efficiency.
    A trusted partner
    Solutions delivered by our experts to yours
    A variety of programs
    Tailored financing solutions in line with your cashflow needs, budgets and business strategy
    Competitive offerings
    An international presence and network with strong capabilities in both healthcare and financing
    Up-to-date technology
    The flexibility to integrate medical equipment, devices, services, upgrades and add-ons over time to keep you competitive

    Our key partnerships across the globe


    Over 125 years of experience in the healthcare industry enables us to translate your goals into relevant financing solutions. We have provided financing support for large and small medical institutions, regional and national health systems, as well as for health technology distributors and dealers. Whether you’re implementing complex health systems across multiple sites, replacing a fleet of equipment and devices or retrofitting an entire department, we have the experience, knowledge and solutions to meet your ever-changing needs.

    • Augusta University Health System

      Georgia, USA

      Bon Secours Health System

      New York, USA

      Jackson Memorial

      Florida, USA

    • Marienhospital

      Stuttgart, Germany

      Marin General Hospital

      Marin County, USA

      Parque Technologico Salud

      Granada, Spain

    • Westchester Medical Center

      New York, USA

      Care vision of life

      In today's unprecedented times, we are here for you. Our vision is to help you obtain the Philips health technology you need to improve the lives of patients everywhere. Our experts in healthcare and finance look beyond existing boundaries to provide meaningful financing solutions, tailored to you. That takes commitment, creativity and a worldwide network of reliable financial partners. We truly are stronger together.

       

      Karen Sorensen, Head of Philips Capital 

      All Philips HealthTech solutions can be financed


      To meet your specific needs, we offer tailored healthcare financing services across Philips entire portfolio of medical equipment, Managed Technology Services and IT solutions.
      Medical Equipment
      We help you acquire our cutting-edge equipment – from MRI, CT and image guided therapy to patient monitoring and more. Healthcare financing can include installation, maintenance and lifecycle services.
      Managed Technology Services
      Everything you need to improve patient care and lower costs. From Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions to Managed Technology Services. Our comprehensive financing solutions can bundle equipment and healthcare services together.
      IT / Software Solutions
      Benefit from the latest clinical software and IT solutions, like Connected Care Informatics and a specialized electronic medical record (EMR) system. Our healthcare financing turns upfront costs for software and hardware into affordable and predictable monthly payments.

      Frequently asked questions

      What customers does Philips Capital serve?
      Because we work at the intersection of healthcare and finance, we have become an important player in healthtech financing in a relatively short period of time. Today we provide tailored financing support for large and small medical institutions, public and private healthcare providers, and regional and national health systems. We also offer diverse financing solutions for Philips healthtech distributors and dealers. 
      What financing solutions can Philips Capital offer?
      We offer a wide range of customized financing solutions for Philips healthtech solutions, including medical equipment, IT solutions and professional services. These include healthtech leases, extended payment terms for purchasing technology and trade finance for Philips channel partners. We also provide advanced finance services to address specific requirements and situations, such as Export Credit Agency Backed Financing (ECA), healthcare related public-private partnership funding and project financing. 
      How is Philips Capital supporting healthcare providers and channel partners during the COVID-19 crisis?
      During these challenging times, we are here for you. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips Capital quickly moved to create a COVID-19 Financing Response Plan to meet the urgent needs of our customers and partners. These range from deferral payment programs (1-6 months), rental programs and access to our global network of Export Credit Agency Backed Financing (ECA). That means you don’t have to delay essential healthtech acquisitions. No matter what Philips solution you choose. Or budget you have.
      In which countries and regions can Philips Capital provide financing?
      The simple answer is we can provide financing virtually anywhere you are. Philips internal workforce of healthcare financing experts works with an extensive global network of financial partners who operate in 17 regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asian Pacific, Middle East & Turkey and the Indian Subcontinent. We have recently expanded our network of financial partners to support healthcare providers and Philips channel partners wherever they are located.
      How does Philips Capital provide its financing?
      We are not a bank or a care provider. Instead, we are a one-stop-shop for financing services. We work closely with you and our trusted external financial partners to develop a concept and payment structure that is tailored to meet your expectations. You will be working with people who speak your language and understand your local healthcare and finance environment. 
      How do I contact Philips Capital in my country?
      We are here to support you, no matter what financial situation or challenge you are facing.  To help you quickly get the support you need, you can contact us via Contact Form or email to: capital@philips.com
      Disclaimer: 

      This content is for general information purposes only and subject to customization, contract and financier approval. To discover more, please contact your local Philips representative.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

