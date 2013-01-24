Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

    What is the Philips Customer Experience Center?

    Take a tour of our virtual Customer Experience Center to learn more about our innovative solutions.

    Take a tour

    Making an impact throughout the health continuum


    Improving experiences of patients, providers and caregivers means moving outside the hospital walls. In today’s healthcare environment, it’s not enough to just diagnose and treat. Patients and clinicians alike are looking for ways to manage health conditions before issues arise, and to stay healthy long after treatment. Our solutions are strategically developed to work cohesively across the patient journey.
    Health continuum
    The Philips Customer Experience Center includes both clinical- and non-clinical settings. This allows us to demonstrate how we can impact every stage of the health continuum: healthy living, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care. Our care journey tours and demos highlight patient and staff experiences across every stage of the continuum.
    Take a tour

    Join us on a journey

    The Philips Customer Experience Center is filled with rich content that takes our guests on a journey that illustrates how Philips is connecting people, data, and technology across the health continuum. By addressing healthcare as a ‘connected whole’ in this way, we unlock efficiencies and drive innovations that help deliver on the ‘Quadruple Aim’: enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and improving the work life of care providers.
    The whole story is told through ‘real’ personas: a typical family  with different pathologies and medical histories cared for by our healthcare professionals who each face their own challenges. The immersive and impressive experience highlights challenges and opportunities, forming the basis for discussions with our guests on co-creation and on how together we can deliver seamless care to make life better.
    Take a tour
    Philips family

    Meet the Philips family

    Number 1

    Simon, Ben's brother
    Lung cancer patient

    Simon, 57, is a 40-year smoker who wants to quit.
    Number 5

    Sam, Amy and Eric's young son
    Broken arm

    Sam, 6, is a lively boy who recently fell from a tree.
    Number 2

    Sue, Simon's wife
    Peripheral artery disease (PAD) patient

    Sue, 57, is diabetic.
    Number 6

    Ben, Amy's dad
    Prostate cancer patient

    Ben, 70, is generally healthy yet has a rising PSA.
    Number 3

    Amy, Sam's mom
    Pregnant

    Amy, 35, is expecting her second child.
    Number 7

    Rosa, Eric's mum
    Cardiology patient

    Rosa, 68, cardiac history and recently collapsed.
    Number 4

    Eric, Sam's dad
    Sleep apnea

    Eric, 35, is fit and healthy but works hard and struggles to sleep.
    Health care professionals

    Meet the healthcare professionals

    HCP Number 1

    Fiona
    Interventional Radiologist

    HCP Number 6

    Michael
    Interventional Cardiologist

    HCP Number 2

    Raj
    Radiology Technologist

    Number 7

    Emily
    Nurse in the ICU

    HCP Number 3

    Charles
    Chief Financial Officer

    HCP Number 8

    Michelle
    General Practitioner

    HCP Number 4

    John
    Head of Radiology

    HCP Number 9

    Mike
    Chief Information Officer

    HCP Number 5

    Robyn
    Chief Executive Officer

    Take a tour of our virtual Philips Customer Experience Center to hear the perspectives of our Philips family and healthcare professionals.

    Take a tour

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand