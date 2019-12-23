A 55-year-old-man on irregular treatment for hypertension for the last 5 years presented with complaints of increasing breathlessness.

Upon examination, pulse was 90/min, Blood Pressure (BP) 160/110 mmHg and there was mild bilateral pedal edema.

Apex beat was 2cm lateral to the midclavicular line in the 5th intercostal space.

Despite treatment over the next three months, BP was poorly controlled and one day while climbing stairs he had acute chest pain, collapsed and died.

