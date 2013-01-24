Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

av category background image

One work environment,

one advanced visualization solution

Contact us
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent
    Reading room

    Join us at
    RSNA 2020
    Nov 29 - Dec 5

    Connect with us

    Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis solution that is designed to help physicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.

    Seamless integration across your hospital network    

     

    Designed around the principle of continuous evolution, IntelliSpace Portal helps you manage shifting challenges and technology-driven healthcare for the years to come.
    intellispace portal 11 youtube video thumbnail
    • Have broad set of application for radiology imaging across multiple clinical domains.
    • Obtain a multi-faceted view of your patient’s condition across multiple modalities.
    • Work consistently in a unified user interface with workflow acceleration features such as preprocessing rules.
    • Access applications securely from virtually anywhere within the organization and integrate multi-vendor datasets.(1)
    • Work with a single service agreement that covers the lifecycle needs of your advanced visualization platform.
    (1)Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.
    Discover the new version

    Learn what our customers have to say

    • Philips worked with us to design and implement a standardized workflow tailored to our site. It was honest and open partnership, focusing on our real needs."

      Dr. James Rawson

      Chief of Radiology, Augusta University Medical Center, USA

      Read more (PDF)
    • From our experience IntelliSpace Portal is user friendly and simple to learn. Even if you are a complete novice with no experience of advanced visualization, you know what to do.”

      Dr. Bettina Baessler

      MD Research Group Leader, Multi-Parametric Imaging at the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany

      Read more (PDF)
    • With IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise, we can work as a team. For a particular disease, if an additional consult is needed we can ask a colleague to review the same case remotely with the same tools."

      Dr. Juliette Cortade

      Radiologist, CIMPB Group, France

      Watch the video
    • IntelliSpace Portal focuses on our specific needs and challenges. There’s no need for multiple programs when you have everything integrated into one workflow.”

      Prof. Elke Hattingen

      Neuroradiologist, University Hospital of Bonn, Germany

      Read more (PDF)
    • The integration of IntelliSpace PACS and IntelliSpace Portal offers the possibility of sharing different processing methodologies in all our stations."

      Prof. Raffaele Giubbini

      Nuclear Medicine, Spedali Civil di Brescia University Hospital, Italy

      Watch the video
    • The greatest advantage is that during outpatient visits, we can quickly interpret CT scans to determine whether TAVI is viable."

      Dr. Masanori Yamamoto

      Chief Physician for Cardiovascular Medicine, Toyohashi Heart Center, Japan

      Read more (PDF)
    • We perform multiple types of image post-processing, allowing us to view anatomy in any axis or plane, to help us make the diagnosis."

      Dr. Diana Bardo

      Director of Body MR & 3D Innovation Lab., Phoenix Children’s Hospital, USA

      Read more (PDF)

      A rich portfolio of clinical depth – all on a single platform

       

      With IntelliSpace Portal, you benefit from leading applications for radiology imaging across a broad spectrum of clinical domains. All are optional additions to the standard features and functionality of the platform. And since the platform works on a client-server architecture, these applications are available to anyone across your enterprise.
      What is your clinical specialty? Click on the relevant specialty to see the integrated modality and portfolio of clinical depth – all on a single platform.
      Cardiology icon
      Cardiology
      Oncology icon
      Oncology
      Neurology icon
      Neurology
      Pulmonology icon
      Pulmonology

      Leverage the power of a single integrated solution

       

      When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realize the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organization. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.

      Need more information?

      With IntelliSpace Portal, you benefit from leading applications across a broad spectrum of clinical domains.

      See our Clinical portfolio

      Discover a variety of white papers, customer testimonials, clinical tutorials and more in healthcare imaging today.

      Visit Education center

      Continuous evolution and services

      Designed to offer flexibility our Service Agreements solutions allow you to choose levels of service to fit your exact in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
      hi rightfit logo 150px

      AV Rightfit

      Flexible maintenance service agreement

      AV Rightfit

      Flexible maintenance service agreement
      • Flexible, customizable service plans.
      • Latest technology to keep systems current.
      • High system uptime, performance and productivity.
      Discover more
      AVaas Logo

      AVaaS

      An all-in one subscription service solution

      AVaaS

      An all-in one subscription service solution
      • Lower your operating cost with a recurring, predictable all-inclusive subscription model.
      • Access the latest clinical innovations from Philips, in existing and new application.
      • Protecting your investment through software updates and upgrades combined with inclusive clinical & IT training.
      Discover more
      smartpath logo 150px

      AV SmartPath

      Modality and workstation upgrade program

      AV SmartPath

      Modality and workstation upgrade program
      • Trade in your current Philips workstation(s) and transfer your application licenses to IntelliSpace Portal.
      • Experience improved application capability.
      • Get the latest applications with new clinical enhancements.
      Discover more

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand