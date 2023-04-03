Philips Sounds

Innovation in patient monitoring has always been a constant at Philips. But one of the most important functions of the monitor —the sounds themselves— have remained consistent for decades.



Working in partnership with world-renowned audio engineers and musicians, Philips has re-imagined monitor sounds, designing the first hospital sound environment around the caregiver and their patients. Taking a creative approach to the growing problem of alarm fatigue and hospital noise levels1, Philips aims to transform the healing environment for clinicians and patients across the hospital.