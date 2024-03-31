By Philips ∙ Featuring Megan Doherty, Radiographer, Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer ∙ Mar 31, 2024 ∙ 3:30 min
Altnagelvin Area Hospital is an acute hospital in Northern Ireland which offers a broad range of services, to a diverse population. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90, combined with Ambient Experience. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. Ambient Experience furthermore offers enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction.
“This new machine is allowing a better throughput of patients. It's a lot easier, the examinations are quicker, the post processing functions are taken out of your hands. “ Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer
