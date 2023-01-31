Search terms

Fast-tracking efficiency with connected tools for seamless radiology workflows at Mackenzie Health

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Mackenzie Health ∙ 2022 ∙ 3 min

Radiology

  • See how to develop a partnership that could flex and fuse while maximizing budget and strategically managing technology. 
  • Discover how this partnership unlocked workflow efficiency and new clinical opportunities.

Mackenzie Health has a vision to create a world-class health experience, which means delivering quality, compassionate and timely patient-centered care.

The 18-year strategic partnership between Mackenzie Health and Philips had a clear and purposeful mission to break down conventional boundaries and apply new behaviors, augmented by processes and technologies, to enable people to collaborate in completely new ways that would unlock value across the whole organization. 


Dr. Law and Amir Soheili from Mackenzie Health highlight how they partnered with Philips to have connectivity throughout their hospitals and how not having to struggle with radiology tools goes a long way. With a seamless workflow, efficiency, relationships, and the right tool available at the right time gives people confidence.

“We can scan more patients. There’s very little downtime because if we have to pull a technologist from one site to the other, they are familiar with the equipment already, because we have the Philips ecosystem here. For us, it's really important to have a good throughput so that the patients aren't waiting very long for the studies to be performed and also that we can report and complete the cases very quickly.”

Dr. Peter Law
Chief of Diagnostic Imaging
Mackenzie Health

Managed Services

A partnership for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s reality

