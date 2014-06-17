Philips demonstrates innovations for the Kenyan consumer; addresses trends related to nutrition

The Philips Airfryer is a revolution in home cooking that uses little or no oil as it fries. Conventional deep fat fryers use large amounts of oil to cook food; however the Philips Airfryer uses patented Rapid Air technology to circulate hot air around a grill component, creating delicious meals with up to 80% less fat. Whether it’s perfect French fries, samosas, chicken, fried desserts and deep-fried meats (a Kenyan staple), food is cooked and crisped to perfection, at very high speed.
With a capacity of up to 1.2 kg of food & baking accessories, the Philips Airfryer enables catering for a large number of guests.