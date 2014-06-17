Search terms

Philips demonstrates innovations for the Kenyan consumer; addresses trends related to nutrition

  • Avance Airfryer XL - An healthier alternative to deep frying; uses 80% less fat to cook food
  • Avance Juicer - a whole fruit juicer that saves time, extracts more juice and allows quick cleaning

June 17, 2014

Nairobi, Kenya – To coincide with the Nairobi stop of Philips’ annual flagship Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow (running from 14th April to 3rd September 2014), Philips Kenya showcased two consumer offerings in the health and well-being space at a media briefing earlier today. The Philips Avance Airfryer, an innovative kitchen appliance that enables consumers to prepare a variety of meals in a healthier way and the Philips Avance Juicer, a fast and convenient way to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go; No pre-cutting of fruit is required due to the XXL feeding tube in the juicer. Both products are available in retail outlets across Kenya.

Eating healthier will be an important lifestyle trend in Kenya

According to a study1 conducted by Kenyatta University, obesity is increasing in sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya, at a rate of 5% per year on average.  Although traditional Kenyan food is considered nutritious and healthy, rapid urbanisation has resulted in the rise of obesity in Kenya due to western culinary influences which have brought in new food consumption habits supplemented by an increasingly sedentary lifestyle in urban areas. To address these statistics, Philips offers a well-established line of innovative kitchen appliances that aims encourage healthier eating habits.
airfryer showcase
The Philips Airfryer is a revolution in home cooking that uses little or no oil as it fries. Conventional deep fat fryers use large amounts of oil to cook food; however the Philips Airfryer uses patented Rapid Air technology to circulate hot air around a grill component, creating delicious meals with up to 80% less fat. Whether it’s perfect French fries, samosas, chicken, fried desserts and deep-fried meats (a Kenyan staple), food is cooked and crisped to perfection, at very high speed.

With a capacity of up to 1.2 kg of food & baking accessories, the Philips Airfryer enables catering for a large number of guests.
“Although processed or ‘fast foods’ may seem more convenient, by taking a few simple steps, you can easily and quickly make your family’s favorite foods more healthily; the Philips Airfryer, aims to empower millions of consumers to make healthier choices every day. Philips prides itself on developing innovations that address a need amongst consumers, and the Airfryer is testament to our dedication. In creating the Airfryer we have focused on what is really important to consumers when it comes to kitchen appliances – devices that help you to create healthy and great tasting food without mess or fuss," says Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa.  

Maximum juice with minimum fuss

Avance Juicer
Drinking fresh juice ensures people receive the vitamins and nutrients needed to stay alert, hydrated and healthy day to day.

The Philips Avance Juicer is a whole fruit juicer designed to save time, extract more juice and allow quick cleaning. Thoughtfully designed to serve the nutritional needs of busy families, the Philips Avance juicer squeezes every drop from the fruits and vegetables with its powerful 800 W motor; enabling up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go.
An 80 mm extra-large feeding tube allows juicing of even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting; saving time and mess. An innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container makes cleaning the juicer a no-fuss, quick affair.

“Philips’ Consumer Lifestyle division stands by our brand promise of “Innovation and You”, ensuring that the consumer and their needs are at the heart of all our product introductions; we continue to navigate the African consumer landscape to bring new innovations to the market that make a real impact and address local trends and requirements.” concludes Mr. Assies.

The fifth pan-African Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow

Nairobi is the fifth destination on Philips’ annual flagship Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow (from 14th April to 3rd September 2014) which focuses on key challenges facing Africa today - the need for energy-efficient lighting and the revitalization of African healthcare infrastructure; as well as addressing the aspirational needs of the African consumer by introducing innovations that meet the continent’s desire for healthier cooking as well as new beauty and grooming solutions.

The roadshow will make its way across seven countries and ten cities in Africa. The next stop will be in Lagos, Nigeria on the 8th of July.

Note be:
The Philips Airfryer (RRP Kshs. 30,995) and the Philips Avance Juicer (RRP Kshs 31,995) are available at all major retail outlets across Kenya.
Cairo to Cape Town - Roadshow 2014
1 Study by Department of Foods, Nutrition and Dietetics, Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya 2012. A total of 365 women aged 25–54 years old were randomly selected to participate in the study. 
http://www.biomedcentral.com/1471-2458/12/823

