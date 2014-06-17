Philips demonstrates innovations for the Kenyan consumer; addresses trends related to nutrition

The fifth pan-African Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow

Nairobi is the fifth destination on Philips’ annual flagship Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow (from 14th April to 3rd September 2014) which focuses on key challenges facing Africa today - the need for energy-efficient lighting and the revitalization of African healthcare infrastructure; as well as addressing the aspirational needs of the African consumer by introducing innovations that meet the continent’s desire for healthier cooking as well as new beauty and grooming solutions.



The roadshow will make its way across seven countries and ten cities in Africa. The next stop will be in Lagos, Nigeria on the 8th of July.



Note be:

The Philips Airfryer (RRP Kshs. 30,995) and the Philips Avance Juicer (RRP Kshs 31,995) are available at all major retail outlets across Kenya.