When an infant’s life is in danger, every second counts. That’s why Philips is working with Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital to provide portable vital sign monitors that deliver results quickly for babies like Marian. It’s innovation that matters to hospitals, to caregivers, to Marian, and to you.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.