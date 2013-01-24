Home
Choose your best body groomer

All-in-one body groomer

checkmark
Skin contour system
checkmark
Dual-sided design
checkmark
Conveniently adjustable trimming comb
The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly, contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck.
Skin contour system

Catch and cut every hair


Skin contour system

The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result. The added flexibility of the contour system follows every angle and surface of your body for precisely the look you want.
Dual sided design

Trimming and shaving


Dual-sided design

Simply flip between trimming and shaving thanks to the streamlined design, one tool, minimal hassle.
Conveniently adjustable trimming comb

Cut the thickets hair


Conveniently adjustable trimming comb

The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3-11mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side, for a closer result.

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Adjustable trimming comb
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush

    Compare body groomer TT2040 with our other great body groomers

    Key feature(s)
    • Dual-sided design with integrated trimmer
    • Back attachment
    • Unique skin protector

    Cutting system
    • Skin contour system
    • Skin comfort system
    • Skin protection system

    Ease of use
    • 100% showerproof
    • Battery Indicator
    • 100% shower proof
    • Battery indicator
    • 100% showerproof

    Battery
    • 50mins use/1hr charge
    • NiMH
    • 50mins use/1hr charge
    • NiMH
    • AA battery, up to 2 months use
      *Depending on hair type and frequency of use

    Included accessories
    • Adjustable trimming comb
    • Charging stand
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3, 5, 7mm combs
    • Charging stand
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3mm trimming comb

