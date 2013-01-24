Home
StyleCare Essential

Heated straightening brush

BHH880/00
  Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

      • Extra-large brush area
      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Tourmaline ceramic coating
      Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

      ThermoProtect technology maintains a constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy-looking hair.

      Two temperature settings (170°C and 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

      Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

      The paddle-shaped design straightens more hair in one go.

      Ready to use in 50 seconds.

      LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

      1.8 m cord.

      Swivel cord for comfortable use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Yes
        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Features

        Temperature Settings
        • 2 settings
        • 170°C and 200°C
        Brush shape
        Paddle
        Brushing area (mm)
        116 L x 60 W
        Number of heated bristles
        111
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product size (mm)
        350 L x 75 W x 48 D
        Total number of bristles
        247
        Heater type
        PTC
        LED light indicator
        White colour
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Universal  V

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

