Philips rehabilitates the ICU department at Machakos Hospital by undertaking a complete refurbishment and installing lifesaving innovations 

To ensure that clinical staff fully utilise these state-of-the-art technologies in their new environment and that patient’s get maximum benefit from the latest therapies available, Philips will undertake application training on a regular basis as part of a continuous medical education (CME). Similarly, to support product uptime and service availability in the ICU department at the Hospital, biomedical engineers from the Hospital will also be trained on troubleshooting techniques



Commenting on today’s announcement, Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa Limited, said, “I’m delighted to announce the extensive development that is already well underway at the Hospital. We have worked with the Hospital to understand their needs, and to ensure that once the project is completed, the facility is fully equipped to adequately and sustainably care for patients admitted to the ICU department. The Hospital serves a wide ranging area, but prior to this refurbishment, it was unable to care for trauma patients, and so they had to be transferred to Nairobi which is at least an hour and a half away by car. This obviously could have devastating consequences for many patients, not to mention the increasing burden on the tertiary facilities in Nairobi, like Kenyatta National Hospital”.



“This initiative is part of a wider contract which will see Philips provide eleven hospitals across the country with lifesaving facilities. We will not only deliver our medical technologies and solutions to the hospitals, but we will also provide clinical training. Over the past decade, Philips has developed a model for turnkey healthcare projects in Africa; what makes this work successfully is a comprehensive project design and implementation that takes the bigger picture into consideration.”



Mr Assies concluded, “It’s not enough to simply supply and install equipment. Comprehensive project management is essential – from evaluating the infrastructure to training and maintenance. We must build capacity that enables the local clinical teams to continue their work. Our commitment to Kenya is unwavering, and we are very proud to have been selected by the Government of Kenya for this project; we will continue to strive to advance healthcare infrastructure across the country.”

