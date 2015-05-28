Philips transforms Kiambu District Hospital’s Mother and Child Care facilities; paediatric and labour wards completely refurbished at the hospital

As per previous years, Philips is organizing a maternity screening camp during Cape Town to Cairo roadshow in the Hospital. The screening camp will give expectant mothers in the local community the opportunity to avail of a free ultrasound screening. For the majority of the women in the community this will be their first time ever to have a scan during their pregnancy. A pre-natal screening ensures that any complications can be detected in advance of labour; if any of the women require further medical attention they will be taken care of at the Hospital. Philips will provide clinical specialists for the camp, as well as ultrasound equipment, including the portable tablet-sized VISIQ ultrasound system.

Speaking at the inauguration of the refurbished facilities at the Hospital, Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa Limited, said, “It is with great pride that we unveil today this project that has transformed the pediatric and new born baby wards at the Hospital. Every day in rural Kenya expectant mothers go without the most basic care they need to get them safely through their pregnancy. As a result of the extensive refurbishment and overhaul, the hospital will now be in a position to adequately care for mothers and their new born babies. We hope that this project will have a significant impact in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the Kiambu region.”

“Since the inception of the Philips Cape Town to Cairo roadshow we have championed the UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 (MDGs), related to reducing child mortality and improving maternal health. As the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supersede the MDGs our focus will remain the same, and we will continue to strive to advance healthcare in Africa, providing solutions, innovations and collaborations – with a strong focus on Mother and Child Care and Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).”