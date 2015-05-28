Search terms

Philips transforms Kiambu District Hospital’s Mother and Child Care facilities; paediatric and labour wards completely refurbished at the hospital

 
  • Collaboration between Philips and Kiambu District Hospital demonstrates Philips continued dedication to the UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5, related to reducing child mortality rate and improving maternal health;
  • Philips conducts a maternal screening camp at the hospital to enable early detection of problems during pregnancy 

May 28, 2015

Nairobi, Kenya - On the occasion of Philips’ sixth consecutive Cape Town to Cairo roadshow, Philips today unveiled a unique initiative (an exclusive project) that has transformed the labour, paediatric and new born baby wards in the Kiambu District Hospital (the “Hospital”) in Kenya. Philips has completed a refurbishment of the entire facilities in both wards, and as a result the Hospital will now be able to support the well-being and recovery of expectant mothers and their new born babies. It is anticipated that over time, as a result of this pioneering project, many lives will also be saved.

The Hospital is ranked in the top three in terms of the daily birth rate. In April 2015 for instance, the hospital recorded nine hundred (900) births, which is an average of thirty (30) births per day. The Hospital is located in an extremely under resourced area with a very high patient in-flow. The pediatric and new born units were the oldest sections in the Hospital, and prior to the refurbishment they were in a very run-down condition.

Calming environment for mothers and babies

The project, undertaken by Philips has resulted in a complete overhaul and renovation of all existing facilities in both wards. A brand new sanitation system has been installed, as well as new toilets, windows, tiles, cabinets and beds. The wards have been painted and decorated in a way which has created a serene and calming environment for mothers and their babies.

 

In addition, all the light fittings have been retrofitted with the latest Philips LED lighting solutions; LED lighting enables rest and recovery, as it’s not as harsh as conventional fluorescent lighting, it requires minimal maintenance and also helps to reduce energy consumption. Philips has also installed four floodlights in the Hospital’s compound to improve security as there had been break-ins witnessed in the surrounding areas.

Technology to nurture newborns

To further improve the maternal health and child care facilities at the Hospital, Philips has also provided the Hospital with a range of its innovative solutions, many of which have been developed specifically with African conditions in mind.

Monitoring vital signs

Vital signs monitor
Noticing the lack of basic monitoring support in the pediatric ward, Philips has equipped the unit with its SureSigns VS2+ vital signs monitor that enables the nursing staff the flexibility and freedom they need to spend more time with their young patients; designed to make taking vital signs easy, the SureSigns VS2+ monitor provides portability along with an easy-to-read viewing area, oversized buttons to an all-new pleth waveform display and intuitive navigation for the nursing team to refer to information whenever they need it.
Wee sight transilluminator 2
Wee sight transilluminator
Philips also offers a wide range of innovative technologies to support developmental care for premature babies, healthy newborns, hospitalized infants and children; accordingly, Philips has provided the neonatal ward of the Hospital with the Wee Sight Transilluminator that can help to accurately locate the tiny veins in a neonate’s small limbs for improved intravenous therapy. The strong LED light does not emit heat which could make it gentler on even the most delicate skin. Wee Sight was designed to lie flat on a surface to allow the clinician to drape a baby’s arm or leg over it for enhanced evaluation. It can also be held in the palm of one’s hand with the baby’s limb against it. This unique design allows one healthcare provider to operate the Wee Sight and perform necessary procedures.

Philips AVENT Breast Pumps for all new mothers at Kiambu Hospital

As a gesture to mark the inauguration of the refurbished maternity unit Philips will also provide all new and expectant mothers, currently in the maternity unit at the Hospital, with a Philips AVENT manual breast pump. The breast pump is designed to make breast feeding simple for both mother and child. Demonstrations will be given by experts to all new mothers in Kiambu so that they understand the importance of breast feeding and learn the correct techniques to enable comfort and ease for both infant and mother.

 

Breastfeeding is fundamental to reducing infant mortality. It can protect against common childhood infections such as neonatal sepsis. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), exclusive breastfeeding for a baby’s first six months and partial breastfeeding into a child’s second year, reduces a child’s chances of succumbing to several preventable illnesses including diarrhea and acute respiratory tract infections.

Maternity screening camp to enable early detection of complications

As per previous years, Philips is organizing a maternity screening camp during Cape Town to Cairo roadshow in the Hospital. The screening camp will give expectant mothers in the local community the opportunity to avail of a free ultrasound screening. For the majority of the women in the community this will be their first time ever to have a scan during their pregnancy. A pre-natal screening ensures that any complications can be detected in advance of labour; if any of the women require further medical attention they will be taken care of at the Hospital. Philips will provide clinical specialists for the camp, as well as ultrasound equipment, including the portable tablet-sized VISIQ ultrasound system.

 

Speaking at the inauguration of the refurbished facilities at the Hospital, Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa Limited, said, “It is with great pride that we unveil today this project that has transformed the pediatric and new born baby wards at the Hospital. Every day in rural Kenya expectant mothers go without the most basic care they need to get them safely through their pregnancy. As a result of the extensive refurbishment and overhaul, the hospital will now be in a position to adequately care for mothers and their new born babies. We hope that this project will have a significant impact in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the Kiambu region.”

 

“Since the inception of the Philips Cape Town to Cairo roadshow we have championed the UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 (MDGs), related to reducing child mortality and improving maternal health. As the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supersede the MDGs our focus will remain the same, and we will continue to strive to advance healthcare in Africa, providing solutions, innovations and collaborations – with a strong focus on Mother and Child Care and Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).”

Third stop on the sixth Cape Town to Cairo roadshow

The announcement of the Kiambu District Hospital collaboration formed part of Philips’ annual pan-African Cape Town to Cairo roadshow that kicked off on 11th May 2015, in Cape Town.  Nairobi is the third stop on a journey covering 12,000 km across 11 cities and 8 countries over a period of 4.5 months. The roadshow has gained significant momentum over the past five years, allowing Philips to get to the heart of some of the key issues facing Africa –  including Mother and Child Care, the rise of non-communicable diseases, energy efficient LED and solar lighting solutions, as well as shining a spotlight on the need for clinical education and training.

 

Previous milestones of the roadshow in Kenya include, the launch of a collaboration with Mathare North Health Centre (the first site in a new maternal health program), and the launch of VISIQ, the innovative tablet sized miniaturized ultrasound system.

 

The next stop on the roadshow will be Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 15-19, June 2015.

 

Follow the Cape Town to Cairo journey via Twitter @PhilipsKenya.

