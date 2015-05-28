Philips transforms Kiambu District Hospital’s Mother and Child Care facilities; paediatric and labour wards completely refurbished at the hospital

Nairobi, Kenya - On the occasion of Philips’ sixth consecutive Cape Town to Cairo roadshow, Philips today unveiled a unique initiative (an exclusive project) that has transformed the labour, paediatric and new born baby wards in the Kiambu District Hospital (the “Hospital”) in Kenya. Philips has completed a refurbishment of the entire facilities in both wards, and as a result the Hospital will now be able to support the well-being and recovery of expectant mothers and their new born babies. It is anticipated that over time, as a result of this pioneering project, many lives will also be saved.
The Hospital is ranked in the top three in terms of the daily birth rate. In April 2015 for instance, the hospital recorded nine hundred (900) births, which is an average of thirty (30) births per day. The Hospital is located in an extremely under resourced area with a very high patient in-flow. The pediatric and new born units were the oldest sections in the Hospital, and prior to the refurbishment they were in a very run-down condition.