Philips inaugurates high-field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at Saint Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College (“St. Paul’s Hospital”)

Philips Achieva’s high scan acceleration provides larger anatomic coverage, higher spatial and temporal resolution and artifact reduction. This performance opens the door to increased patient throughput and the ability to perform leading-edge applications.
Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa Limited, states, “At Philips we take a holistic, long-term approach of partnering with local stakeholders to improve healthcare infrastructure. Our ambition is to deliver better and earlier detection and diagnosis, as well as more effective patient treatment in hospitals across Ethiopia. We want to help shorten hospital stays, reduce costs and improve the quality of people’s lives. Advanced medical technologies like MRIs can improve the hospital workflow by shortening exam times and leading to increased diagnostic confidence and a simpler patient and clinician experience overall. With the installation of advanced and easy-to-use Philips Achieve MRI, the level of healthcare diagnosis in St. Paul’s hospital is expected to increase considerably”.
Dr. Zerihun Abebe, St. Paul’s Hospital concluded, “We are extremely delighted with our collaboration with Philips; not only will the Achieve MRI enable us to care for our patients with confidence, but the clinical education and training fellowships being offered by Philips will also contribute to ensuring that the next generation of healthcare staff are educated to the highest standard.”