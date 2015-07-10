Philips inaugurates high-field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at Saint Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College (“St. Paul’s Hospital”)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – On the occasion of Philips’ sixth consecutive Cape Town to Cairo roadshow , Philips today inaugurated its state-of-the-art MRI technology at St. Paul’s Hospital. As the third largest public sector hospital in Ethiopia, St. Paul’s treats patients coming from all over Ethiopia; the installation of the Philips Achieva 1.5T A-series high-field MRI scanner, will support improvement of diagnostic services and reduction of overseas travel for advanced diagnostics. It’s expected that overtime this modern technology will save many lives at St. Paul’s Hospital.

Dr. Zerihun Abebe , M.D. / Dermatology; Provost for St. Paul’s Hospital, commented, “Having the Philips high-field MRI scanner installed at our hospital is revolutionary as the new technology will enable us to detect diseases with the greatest precision. This advanced MRI scanner will direct surgeons more accurately in preparing for operations. The Philips Achieva 1.5T A-series high-field MRI scanner provides much higher visual representation of soft tissue, glands and organs, and joint and bone structures. Consequently, patients will benefit from earlier diagnosis and treatment options and the ability to receive advanced treatment locally.”

According to is Dr. Tekuam, radiologist and head of department of radiology at Black Lion Hospital, currently in the whole of Ethiopia there are only four MRI scanners serving the entire population of over ninety six million people. In addition to the collaboration with St. Paul’s Hospital, Philips is preparing to add another three of its Achieva MRI scanners to hospitals at locations across Ethiopia, including Black Lion Hospital, Hawassa and Gondar. Philips is dedicated to improving diagnostic healthcare facilities in the country and strives to provide Ethiopian hospitals with a broad range of advanced healthcare technologies.