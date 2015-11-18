Philips demonstrates its commitment to creating a better, more sustainable future at the Africa Innovation Experience 2015

Johannesburg, South Africa - Around the globe, disruption, innovation, and the rapid pace of technological development is reshaping consumer experience, as well as the operating environment for organisations of all sizes and within every industry. The healthcare industry is no exception. Today, technological and business innovation is empowering companies and healthcare professionals to deliver medication, treatment, as well as more effective care to patients quicker, more efficiently than ever ultimately resulting in better care that is accessible to many more people than ever before. The latter is vitally important at Philips, which strives to deliver personal, meaningful innovation that has a positive impact on people’s lives.



“Our mission is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2025. This is a bold and daring vision. But looking at the state of the world, it is a path worth taking,” JJ van Dongen, CEO of Philips Africa, stated today at the opening of the Philips Africa Innovation Experience.



The Philips Africa Innovation Experience provided a glimpse into the future of healthcare and lighting; attendees were taken on an experiential tour through an immersive setting, showcasing how the healthcare industry is slowly becoming more agile, effective and more importantly, within a regional context – more cost-effective - for people on the African continent. The rapid transformation of the lighting industry and how LEDs are transforming the nature of lighting -how and where, artificial light is used to enhance the human experience were part of the overall experience.



"Innovation has been and will always be at the heart of Philips and the Africa Innovation Experience underlines how we are pushing the boundaries to improve people's lives with a host of localized solutions and services. With a presence in Africa for over 100 years Philips is committed to providing effective, sustainable and value based solutions to the continent. We hope to inspire our customers and partners and demonstrate the steps we can take together to improve people’s lives across the continent.”

