Philips launches new range of patient monitors in Tanzania designed to provide access to high quality care at affordable costs 

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG AEX: PHIA) has announced the launch of its Efficia CM Series patient monitors in Tanzania – these cost effective products are designed to provide clinicians with access to high-quality of care, even in resource-limited facilities. These solutions highlight Philips’ commitment to enhance access and enable quality care across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, recovery and home care, including in remote areas.
“As we innovate to improve health care, monetary constraints should not be a reason for limiting access to the best care available for improving a patient’s health,” said Roelof Assies, General Manager, Philips East Africa. “The Efficia suite is designed to bring trusted and effective Philips technology and performance at an affordable price to the health care facilities where resource limitations have prevented this access before.”
Making quality care affordable
Effective patient monitoring can help improve diagnosis and provide earlier intervention, which is not only critical for improving patient outcomes, but can also help hospitals improve operational efficiencies.
The series, including Efficia CM100, Efficia CM120 and Efficia CM150, are solidly built and reliable, able to handle heavy workloads and electrostatic interference, and can be customized for a variety of patient types, acuity levels and clinical settings, and include an intuitive user-interface to ease the burden on busy clinician workflow.
The Efficia CM patient monitors can be connected to Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system, which provides centralized monitoring and real-time access to patient physiological data and displays waveforms, parameters and alarms for up to 32 patients.
Efficia DFM100 - Providing therapeutic care where it is needed most
