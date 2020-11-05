Philips and the African Union join forces to create access to healthcare solutions for COVID-19 and beyond

Alongside providing much needed medical equipment, the collaboration will extend the reach of Philips’ established Med-Talks Platform, which provides peer-to-peer networking webinars aimed at the clinical community. These webinars are designed to stimulate continuous professional development through case studies and best practice sharing and provide access to the latest protocols and learnings from across the world. Coordinated through AMSP, Philips’ collaboration with African Union means that communities across Africa will be able to receive the care they need from trained local healthcare workers, with the best technology and know-how available.

“The Africa CDC is building the right partnerships to bring this COVID-19 pandemic under control in Africa and strengthen our health systems to combat any future disease outbreaks,” said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). “The AMSP is bringing together several organizations to work with us in sourcing the right equipment and medical supplies for our healthcare facilities. This new partnership with Philips is a remarkable addition that will provide long-term benefits for healthcare facilities in Africa.”

The AMSP is an online marketplace that facilitates the supply of medical equipment for acute COVID-19 care in Africa at competitive prices to achieve greater impact and reach, while also simplifying procurement and distribution channels for fast-track delivery. The AMSP was developed under the leadership of the AU Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa. It is powered by Janngo on behalf of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and was developed in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).