Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., Boschdijk 525, 5621JG, Eindhoven, the Netherlands or its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”) wants you to be familiar with how we collect, use and disclose Personal Data. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices, including what Personal Data we collect, why we collect it, what we do with it, and how we protect it, as well as your individual rights.