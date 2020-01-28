Home
LINC 2020
    See clearly.
    Treat optimally.

    Meet Philips at Europe’s premiere congress for vascular specialists

     

    The Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely integrates best-in-class imaging with specialized devices to address some of healthcare’s most challenging situations.

    We’re developing seamless solutions to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes.

     

    We continue to innovate evidence-based technologies, for more procedures, so more people can live the lives they love.

     

    There’s always a way to make life better.

    LINC 2020

    Booth #13a

    28-31 January 2020

    Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2

    Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany

    LINC 2020

    Booth #13a

    28-31 January 2020

    Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2

    Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany

    Join us at LINC 2020 to discover how the Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely integrates best-in-class imaging with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support optimal treatment for even the most complex procedures.

    Philips symposium

    Tuesday | 28 January, 11:00–12:30 | Main Arena 1

    Advanced techniques for the treatment of CLI patients

    Philips meet the expert

    28-30 January | 8:00–18:00 | Philips booth #13a

    Meet the expert interactive sessions

    Hands-on and simulator sessions

    Introducing Phoenix 2.2

    Introducing Phoenix 2.2

    Safe, simple and effective

     

    Introducing the most versatile Phoenix atherectomy system yet. The Phoenix 2.2 mm deflecting catheter offers the latest innovation of front cutting mechanical atherectomy tools1 in the Phoenix atherectomy family. The newest Phoenix can create lumens 82% greater in size than the previous generation2 and is available in a 6F profile for use both above and below the knee.*

    Phoenix
    *minimum vessel size of 3.0 mm or above
    1. Compared to all other Phoenix atherectomy system catheters. Data on file at Philips.
    2. Compared to 2.2 mm tracking catheter. Data on file at Philips.

    Explore your PAD treatment path with Philips IVUS and therapeutic devices

    Pioneer Plus re-entry catheter
    Discover the new Philips Zenition Series

    Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
    Experience flexibility in your Hybrid OR with Philips Azurion with FlexArm

    Philips Azurion video image
    Solutions

    Top-tier outcomes with the lowest effective drug dose in all patients – common to complex. Treat safely and effectively with the low-dose Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon.
    Treat optimally with versatility. The Philips portfolio of therapeutic devices offers the versatility needed to treat the majority of PAD cases, including complex lesions.
    Learn how Philips IVUS gives clinicians the visualization needed to quickly
    and precisely assess a PAD procedural challenge so they can treat optimally with Philips therapeutic solutions.
    This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams.
    SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures.
    The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array transducer for vascular assessment is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.
    VesselNavigator

    VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
