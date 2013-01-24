IntelliVue Guardian Solution (IGS) is a workflow support solution that automates many steps in routine vital signs taking on general wards, helps to increase compliance, and utilizes tailored EWS protocols to help you identify early signs of patient deterioration. IGS may also help document compliance with established patient safety standards by making it easy to alert physicians when needed.

Philips Guardian helps you to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay. Plus the system can be tailored to your hospital’s escalation protocols to improve clinical workflow, financial outcomes, and patient care.