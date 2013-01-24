MR imaging webinars

Meaningful learning for
enhanced patient care
1stspeaker
Sebastian Kelle, MD
German Heart Center Berlin
ChariteUniversity Medicine Berlin
Moderator
Alexandra Goncalves, MD
Medical Officer for Cardiology
and Personal Health
2ndspeaker
Raman Danrad, MD
LSU Health, New Orleans
Join us on November 19 for a 1 hour live webinar where the experts of Poole Hospital will share their experiences with the Ingenia Ambition: Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience
Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience at Poole Hospital with Philips Ingenia Ambition
Dr. Ravi Ayer BM
MRCS FRCR
Aleksandra Kudyk,
Deputy Superintendent
Description:
Learn about the key innovation drivers in MR imaging optimizing speed, comfort, and confidence. Hear from Dr. Milot of Lyon University Hospital on the clinical impact using Philips latest innovations specifically in body oncology imaging.
Gwenael Herigault, PhD
Director of Clinical Programs, Philips MR
Dr. Laurent Milot, MD, PhD
Lyon University Hospital HCL
Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR
Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Medical Director, Eastern Region, Director of Computed Tomography, MRI and Advanced Imaging, Radnet Inc.
Jan S. Kirschke, MD
Rickmer F. Braren, MD
Benedikt J. Schwaiger, MD
Team of radiologists at the Klinikum
Rechts der Isar / Technical University of Munich.
Live panel discussion; Break diagnostic boundaries with Speed, Comfort and Confidence
Watch a group of radiology experts from different fields discussing their day-to-day pain points and how they utilize Philips’ latest innovations to address these challenges in their facilities, sharing some of their best practices and vision into the future of radiology.
Discover our neuro applications
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.