Activate mobile workflows

Clinical staff are inherently mobile and to support them, Care Assist has the ability to perform admission, discharge and transfer tasks as well as assign equipment to the patient's bed in PIC iX. For general care staff, this means when a patient is admitted or transferred to your unit, there is no need to walk back to the central station. Admitting a patient can simply be done at the bedside in the Care Assist app. Similarly, for telemetry patients, there is no need to contact another staff member near the central station and tell them to assign the telemetry equipment to the bed in PIC iX; this can all be done from the Care Assist app.