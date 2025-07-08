Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.