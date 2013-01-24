Home
The Philips Holter System has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

