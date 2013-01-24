By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Efficia gas module fits the different needs of the hospital. You can share it between monitors and continue monitoring intubated and sedated patients in the OR or ICU. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.
Rotatable Water Trap
The rotatable water-trap lets you insert the gas module in either vertically or horizontally-mounted racks. The water-trap is reusable and drainable, too. This reduces interruptions to the care you are delivering by limiting the need to find and change to a new water trap.
Specifications
Technical Specifications
Measurement Range
HAL (0 to 8.5 Vol%), ISO (0 to 8.5 Vol%, ENF (0 to 10 Vol%), SEV (0 to 10 Vol%), DES (0 to 20 Vol%)
Usage
Measurement Method
Sidestream
Sampling Rate
200ml/min (+/- 20)
