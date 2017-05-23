At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
iPatient¹
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Enhance patient acceptance
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Break new ground in advanced applications
Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
iPatient¹
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Enhance patient acceptance
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
0 l/hr
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
200 T/m/s
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
1024
Highest in-plane resolution
5
µm
RF Transmit
Parallel RF transmission
Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
2
Output power
2 × 18
kW
Patient environment
Bore design
70
cm
Flare on both ends
Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
95
cm
Maximum weight capacity
250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
Yes
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
≤ 5800
kg
Minimum siting requirement
30
m²
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
Yes
FlexConnect connectors
Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
Yes
SmartSelect
Yes
SmartExam (optional)
Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
Yes
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
Digital
¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
