Search terms

New

Lumify

iOS iPhone 6s/7/8 Case - Bundle

Find similar products

A complete solution to configure your iPhone 6s/7/8 device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, iPhone 6s/7/8 case, rigid connector, mounting plate, flex cable, and charging cable.

Contact us
Features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
  • Lumify for iOS
See all features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.