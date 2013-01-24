IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*

Home
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 patient monitoring system on a Roll Stand.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
  • **For use with MP20/30 only.
  • ***For use with MP20/30/40/50/60/70.

