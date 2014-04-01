By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP20/30. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel.
IntelliVue MP20/30: Draeger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0021-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
IntelliVue MP20/30: Draeger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
