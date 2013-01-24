Home
CMS Mounting solution

CMS GCX 15'' Flatscreen Display

Mounting solution

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips CMS flatscreen, computer module and external device to an ITD Roll Stand.

Features
Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. RS4904.9 Kit includes: Tilt and swivel mount for flatscreen display; handle; vertical holder for external rack; basket; holder for loudspeaker and Speed Point; computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
  • Arctic white, powder coated

