General Mounts Mounting solution

General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for adapting a GCX wall mount monitor arm to a headwall vertical dovetail track.

Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.

