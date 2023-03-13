Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
The archive understands the data and can automatically provide intelligent clinical information lifecycle management (CILM) capabilities that are tailored to the needs of each healthcare provider and each type of data. User-defined rules strike a balance between the clinical need for information over time and the desire to achieve the lowest possible storage costs.
Intelligent lifecycle management
Scalable for multi-site deployment
The clinical repository is virtualized to allow sharing and consolidation of the storage infrastructure and to deliver precise, centralized universal data management. No matter where the images and data are stored or where they originated, the archive can provide the patients longitudinal clinical record across the entire healthcare enterprise.
Hardware-agnostic, standards-compliant repository
Manage the XDS lifecycle for diagnostic reports and imaging data as well as HL7 data (IOCM). Archive all major data formats from different sources. DICOM, non-DICOM, IHE (including XDS, XDS-i) and WADO. PIX, PDQ and MPI support provides patient data integrity when working in a multiple patient ID environment and presents a seamless patient longitudinal record to the end user. DICOM Take-Over preserves metadata without the need to replace existing archives.
Secure clinical data cloud archiving for business continuity
The archive module is designed with multiple layers of security and redundancy for data protection. Data access can be granted or restricted on an individual basis, based on assigned permissions. Data reliability helps prevent data loss, so that data can be available to users when they need it. This embraces high availability (HA), business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) plans, backup policies, hardware resilience and processes to provide data that is complete.
Mobile web app image capture
Enable healthcare professionals to build the imaging health record with medical photos, videos and emergency images captured using any web-enabled device (including smartphones and tablets) and directly connect that data to a patients electronic health record (EHR). An easy automated workflow supports clinicians in managing encounter-based data and integrating images and videos with patient records. Captured imaging data can be stored directly to the archive and linked to the EHR for immediate reference.
EMR connected via embedded HL7 engine
Data access presents only the data relevant to users through access control, auditing (tracking activity) and connection to consent-management solutions.
Metadata tagging for searchability and easy data migration
When working with legacy platforms that have proprietary workflows, the archive module provides extensive tag-morphing to allow every type of data to be handled efficiently. It also has the capability to intelligently connect existing platforms to present single-patient worklists to the clinician, without replacing existing archives, further reducing the need for costly and time-consuming migrations.
