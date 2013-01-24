Greater insight and confidence through SmartFusion technology. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 20 6636 3000
Contact us
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Kenya
Call: +254 20 6636 3000
Media Gallery
Features
Live 3D TEE
Additional reference point through TEE cone
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.
Automated markers give context and guidance
Automated markers give context and guidance
Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.
Facilitates teamwork and communication in the lab
Smooth workflow
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.
Intuitive link and automatic orientation
Always the same orientation and perspective
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.
Three useful perspectives
Three perspectives for enhanced vizualisation of situation
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.
Quick zoom and hanging views
Conveniently change views from tableside
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.