Control room workspace

Display, access, and control multimodality video sources

Access technology that enables connectivity, workspace flexibility and future innovation. Display and control up to 20 multimodality video sources or applications across six monitors in one tailored and standardized workflow.

Features
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Reduce the learning curve
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Clutter-free control room
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Parallel working without interruption
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

