CT Acute Multi-Functional Review

One application for the assessment of selected anatomies

Provides dedicated tools for findings detection, visualization and assessment of vessels, bones and spine anatomies in 2D and 3D CT images. Automatic navigation-path for calculation of the spinal cord as well as automatic detection and labeling of spine vertebrae and discs. Bones segmentation using an interactive segmentation tool to create a workspace for virtual repositioning of individual bone segments.

