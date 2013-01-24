- Address performance gaps
- Monitor progress ongoing
- Create value and drive sustainable change in imaging
Philips has recently acquired U.S.-based start-up, Analytical Informatics, Inc., whose advanced workflow tools and applications will help strengthen our PerformanceBridge Practice offerings. We’re currently working on fully integrating their capabilities with ours, and look forward to being able to provide our customers with even more solutions that can help them maximize opportunities to do more with
Because we care about your success, our approach is designed to align with your goals. Leveraging our integrated suite of digital health technology capabilities and breadth of experience, we gain deep insights into your specific challenges and create actionable recommendations for a path toward improvement.
Together, we uncover your specific challenges, help you prioritize opportunities and navigate the transition to a model of delivering care that’s focused on outcomes, value and the patient.
|
PerformanceBridge Practice Services
|
Assessements
|
Subscription
|
Engagement level
|
One-time analysis, plus detailed recommendations (4-6 weeks, typically)
|
Ongoing integrated engagement with dedicated Solution Advisor
|
Utilization review
|
|
|
Network and market analysis
|
|
|
Growth plan
|
|
|
ROI calculator
|
|
|
Practice management tool
|
As needed*
|
|
Solution advisor
|
As needed*
|
Identified and addressed root causes for data discrepancies; established
meaningful metrics for specific departmental performance indicators. Streamlined reporting approach across managers and reduced reporting time.
PerformanceBridge
PerformanceBridge is an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support enabling hospital departments to improve their performance and build a program for continuous improvement over time.