The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
If the filter of your Philips Juicer is blocked, please read our troubleshooting advice below.
The filter needs to be cleaned
If you want to clean the filter, switch off your Philips Juicer first. After that, clean the feeding tube (marked with 5 on the image below) and the filter (marked with 3 on the image below) of the appliance. Once you finish with cleaning, process smaller quantity of fruits and/or vegetables.
Did this step not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
