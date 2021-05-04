You should charge your Philips Male Grooming devices when the charging indicator on the body of your groomer signals low battery. If your device does not have a battery indicator on it, then charge it whenever the groomer is working slower than usual.For most groomers, normal charging time is between 1 to 8 hours. If you are charging your device for the first time, we recommend letting it charge for at least 3 hours. Check your user manual for specific charging instructions of your model.

Battery operated devices

Some Philips grooming devices run on disposable AA batteries. To charge these devices you need to ensure that the disposable batteries have not run out. In case your trimmer does not switch on or runs slower than before, its time to replace the batteries.

Only use the disposable batteries as specified in your user manual. Do not mix different types of or old and new batteries. When putting in new batteries make sure the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction.