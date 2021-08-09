Make sure the shaver is switched off. Put the small plug of the charger in the charging stand and put the supply unit in the wall socket. Place the shaver in the charging stand. After charging, remove the supply unit from the wall socket and pull the small plug out of the charging stand.

Some Philips Shavers come with a charging stand. Find out here how to use these.Light indication:Some of the latest model charging stands have a light ring at the bottom. When the shaver is charging, the light ring lights up and rotates quickly.- After approximately 5 minutes, the light ring rotates slower. The battery now contains enough energy for one shave.- As the appliance continues to charge, the light ring becomes brighter and rotates slower.- When the appliance is fully charged, the light ring lights up fully and stops rotating.