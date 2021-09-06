Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

My hair gets trapped in my Philips Hairdryer

If your hair is being trapped or pulled in your Philips Hairdryer, please follow our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.If your hair is being trapped or pulled in your Philips Hairdryer, please follow our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

The hairdryer is not positioned correctly

While drying your hair with your Philips Hairdryer make sure its front part faces your hair. If you try to dry your hair with the hair dryer’s back facing your hair, there is a chance that your hair may get tangled up in the air inlet grill at the back of the dryer.

If your hair is already trapped in the hairdryer, then do not panic. Immediately turn the dryer off and gently pull your hair away from it. You can also ask a friend to help.

We advise you to follow the instructions from the user manual carefully, in order to avoid such issues.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD500/00 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Register your product
Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.