Apples Stuffed with Almonds

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 10 minutes
0-30 minutes
Desserts and baked goods
Airfryer
Vegetarian
Fruit

Ingredients

  • 4 small, firm apples
  • 40 g blanched almonds
  • 25 g (white) raisins
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Vanilla sauce (see tip) or whipped cream
  • Parchment paper

Directions

  • Wash the apples and remove the cores.
  • Grind the almonds in the food processor and add the raisins, sugar, and calvados. Turn the mixture another 30 seconds in the food processor.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Line the bottom of the basket with baking parchment, leave 1 cm of the edge open.
  • Fill the apples with the raisin mixture and put them side by side in the basket.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 10 minutes. Bake the apples until brown and done.
  • Serve the apples on plates and spoon the vanilla sauce or ice cream next to the apples.
  • TIP: Vanilla sauce; Heat 125 ml whipping cream with the scrapings from one vanilla pod and 2 tablespoons of sugar for 2-3 minutes. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Leave the sauce to cool before serving.
  • TIP: Stuffed Peaches with Amaretti; Halve two peaches and fill them with a mixture of four crumbled amaretti cookies, 1 tablespoon slivered almonds, and 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger balls. Roast them in the same way as the apples.
