Pineapple with Honey and Coconut

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 10 minutes
0-30 minutes
Desserts and baked goods
Nut-free
Airfryer
Vegetarian
Fruit

Ingredients

  • ½ small fresh pineapple
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ tablespoon lime juice
  • ¼ liter ice cream or mango sorbet
  • Parchment paper

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Line the bottom of the basket with baking parchment, leave 1 cm of the edge open.
  • Cut the pineapple lengthways into eight sections. Cut away the skin with the deep crowns and also remove the tough core.
  • Mix the honey with the lime juice in a bowl. Brush the pineapple sections with the honey and put them in the basket. Sprinkle the coconut on top.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 12 minutes. The pineapple with the coconut should be hot and golden brown.
  • Serve the pineapple sections on plates, each with a generous scoop of ice cream next to it.
  • TIP: Spicy Pineapple - Mix 1 finely chopped red chili or 1 teaspoon of red chili paste through the honey mixture, together with 1 tablespoon finely chopped, fresh coriander. - Prepare the pineapple sections according to the recipe. These spicy pineapple sections are nice as a side dish for Asian food, but also delicious as a dessert. For dessert, serve the pineapple with coconut ice cream.
Pineapple with Honey and Coconut

