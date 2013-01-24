Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Nose trimmer

Choose your best nose and detail trimmer

Nose and detail trimmer

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
Fast & comfortable trim
checkmark
No pulling guaranteed
checkmark
Build to last
The Philips Nose trimmer Series 3000 including manicure set gently removes unwanted nose, ear, eyerbrow hairs and hair clip nails. The ProtectTube technology ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim of hair with no pulling guaranteed.
NT3160

Nose and detail trimmer

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
Fast & comfortable trim
checkmark
No pulling guaranteed
checkmark
Build to last
NT3160
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 including manicure set gently removes unwanted nose, ear, eyerbrow hairs and hair clip nails. The ProtectTube technology ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim of hair with no pulling guaranteed.
protectube technology

No pulling guaranteed


ProtecTube technology

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultrathin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught

between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
ideal angle

Easily reach every hair


Ideal angle
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

powerful cutting system

Quicky and effective


Powerful cutting system

Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Be the first to review this item

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Beard comb
      • Stubble comb
      • Travel pouch
      • Cleaning brush

    Compare nose trimmer NT3160 with our other great nose trimmers

    Key feature(s)
    • Maximum comfort
    • No pulling guaranteed
    • No pulling guaranteed
    • No pulling guaranteed

    Cutting system
    • Stainless steel blades
    • 4 length settings
    • Advanced ProtecTube techonology
    • DualCut technology
    • Stainless steel blades
    • 3 length settings
    • Stainless steel blades
    • 1 length settings

    Ease of use
    • Maintenance free, no oil needed
    • Fully washable
    • Maintenance free, no oil needed
    • Fully washable
    • Maintenance free, no oil needed
    • Fully washable

    Battery
    • Lithium AA battery
    • AA battery
    • AA battery

    Included accessories
    • Cleaning brush
    • Travel case
    • 2 eyebrow combs
    • 1 beard comb
    • Cleaning brush
    • Soft pouch
    • 2 eyebrow combs
    • Cleaning brush
    • Protective cap

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Shave

     Multigroom

     Hair

     Body

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Support

    phone
    Call us: 1 800 243 3050
    mail
    Chat 24/7
    twitter
    24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare