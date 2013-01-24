Home
    The Philips display with features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and True Vision increases your productivity. See all benefits

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.

      SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

      SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyses the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

      SmartControl for easy performance tuning

      PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multi-level On-Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      100% recyclable packaging

      Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilise >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR-free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Panel Size
        17 inch/43.2 cm
        Effective viewing area
        337.92 x 270.33 mm
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.264 x 0.264 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H)/160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Brightness
        • SmartPower
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl Premium
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 8/7/Vista

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        9.4 W (typ.)
        On mode
        17.1 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.2 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.2 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        367 x 393 x 194  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        367 x 319 x 65  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        450 x 446 x 160  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.54  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.14  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.94  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

