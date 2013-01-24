Feature-packed display
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.
SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyses the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs
PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multi-level On-Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilise >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR-free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet