Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

LED-backlit LCD monitor

19S4QAB/73
Overall Rating / 5
  • Essential features, efficient performance Essential features, efficient performance Essential features, efficient performance
    -{discount-value}

    LED-backlit LCD monitor

    19S4QAB/73
    Overall Rating / 5

    Essential features, efficient performance

    The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LED-backlit LCD monitor

    Essential features, efficient performance

    The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity. See all benefits

    Essential features, efficient performance

    The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LED-backlit LCD monitor

    Essential features, efficient performance

    The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all office-monitors
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Essential features, efficient performance

      for maximum productivity

      • S Line
      • 19" (48.3 cm)
      • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
      IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      SmartControl for easy performance tuning

      PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multi-level On-Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

      SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

      SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyses the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      100% recyclable packaging

      Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilise >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR-free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      Zero mercury content

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS-ADS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        19 inch/48.3 cm
        Effective viewing area
        374.78 x 299.83 mm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.293 x 0.293 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        1.5 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Volume
        • SmartPower
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl Premium
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        8 W (typ.)
        On mode
        11.13 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        <0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        404 x 418 x 194  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        404 x 346 x 61  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        465 x 457 x 139  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.20  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.80  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.82  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Recycled material
        25%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • BSMI
        • GS
        • ERGO
        • WEEE
        • PSB
        • C-Tick
        • cETLus
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UKRAINIAN
        • CCC
        • CECP

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.